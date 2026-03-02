Inside Mamdani’s $21B housing pitch to Trump at Sunnyside Yard

The Brief In a secret White House meeting, Mayor Zohran Mamdani pitched President Trump on securing more than $21 billion in federal grants to deck over Sunnyside Yard in Queens and build 12,000 affordable homes, the largest single housing project in NYC since 1973. The plan would construct a massive platform above the 180 acre Amtrak rail yard, creating space for thousands of apartments, 60 acres of public space, new schools, libraries, child care centers and health clinics. Because Sunnyside Yard is owned by Amtrak and serves roughly 780 trains daily, the project requires federal backing, making Trump’s support critical to unlocking what Mamdani calls a "once in a generation" housing investment.



Last week, in a secret meeting at the White House, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani pitched President Donald Trump on what he called a once in a generation housing investment that would transform Sunnyside Yard in Queens into a new neighborhood with 12,000 affordable homes.

What we know:

At the center of the proposal is a plan to build a massive deck over the 180 acre rail yard, the busiest in North America, creating new land for housing, schools and public space. Mamdani is seeking more than $21 billion in federal grants to make it happen.

I did something that I am truly reluctant to do. I left New York City. I traveled down to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office. — NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

"New York City is facing a generational affordability challenge," Mamdani said after the meeting. "Working families are being priced out of the neighborhoods they built. To meet this moment, we need a true federal partner prepared to invest boldly and act urgently."

The mayor told the president the project would result in "more housing in any single project than our city has seen since 1973."

According to 6sqft, a master plan released by the city’s Economic Development Corporation in 2020 called for a $14.4 billion deck over roughly 80 percent of Sunnyside Yard.

Largest affordable housing development in 40 years

Why you should care:

The platform would allow for 12,000 affordable apartments, split evenly between rentals for very low and extremely low income families and Mitchell Lama style homeownership units. If completed, it would be the largest affordable housing development built in New York City since Co-op City opened in the Bronx in 1973.

The President was interested in the idea, and I look forward to the ensuing conversations about how to build more housing in a city that doesn't have enough of it. — NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

The broader plan envisions 60 acres of new public space, 10 to 12 new schools, public libraries, child care centers and health care facilities, effectively creating an entirely new mixed-use community above active train tracks.

Sunnyside Yard is owned and operated by Amtrak and serves as a critical rail hub, with roughly 780 trains running through it daily along the Northeast Corridor and the Long Island Rail Road Main Line, as well as routes used by NJ Transit, according to 6sqft.

What's next:

Because the site is federally controlled, any redevelopment would require federal approval.

In a press release following the Oval Office meeting, Mamdani said he "underscored the city’s commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility and collaboration in deploying federal funds, ensuring every dollar delivers safe, affordable housing for New Yorkers."

He added that "both parties agreed to continue discussions" in the weeks ahead.