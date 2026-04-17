Mamdani's tax return reveals $145K income, rap royalties

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his tax return for the first time, showing he and his wife earned just under $145,000 last year, including about $1,600 in rap royalties from his past career as "Mr. Cardamom." The filing shows most of Mamdani’s income came from his $131,296 salary as a state assemblyman, while his wife earned about $10,000, and the couple is set to receive a refund of more than $7,000. Mamdani also addressed his wife’s apology for past social media posts that drew backlash, but declined to elaborate, calling her a person of "incredible integrity" and saying he is proud of her.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his tax return for the first time, offering a clearer look at his personal finances and showing he and his wife earned just under $145,000 last year, including income tied to his past career as a rapper.

What we know:

The joint filing shows the majority of the couple’s income, $131,296, came from Mamdani’s salary as a New York state assemblyman prior to becoming mayor.

Who is Mr. Cardamom?

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 12: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) deliver remarks with union leaders at the Union Now Rally to launch a new non-profit organization designed to boost worker power across the nation, Expand

In addition to his government salary, Mamdani reported earning more than $1,600 in royalties from his earlier work as a rapper, when he performed under the name "Mr. Cardamom."

His wife, artist Rama Diwaji, reported earning slightly more than $10,000, reflecting income from her work in the arts.

The return also shows the couple is set to receive a tax refund of more than $7,000.

Mamdani further disclosed that he owns about four acres of land in his native Uganda. The property does not generate income and was not listed as a source of earnings on the couple’s tax filing.

Land in Uganda

Mamdani also disclosed owning about four acres of land in his native Uganda, though the property does not generate income and was not listed as such on the filing.

Mamdani addresses Rama's apology

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, and his wife Rama Duwaji during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Mamdani held his first news conference from Gracie Mansion on Monday, after moving into the official may Expand

Separately, Mamdani addressed his wife’s recent apology for past social media posts during an interview with the art website Hyperallergic.

What did Rama post?

Diwaji, an artist, did not specify which posts she was referencing, but her past social media activity has drawn scrutiny, including posts in which she used racial and anti-gay slurs, shared content claiming Tel Aviv should not exist, and liked posts that appeared to praise Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Rama Duwaji and Elvina Bukari attend Saint Heron Library's 'Azurest Blue' NYC Pick-Up Event at Surrogate's Court on November 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Saint Heron)

Mamdani declined to provide additional detail about the apology.

"She shared some of her reflections in this interview. I won’t add much to them," he said. "What I will say, however, is that she is someone of incredible integrity … and I am proud of her each and every day."