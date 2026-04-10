Mamdani signals he may overrule Tisch on NYPD protest unit

The Brief Tensions appear to be building between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch over the control of police policy and the future of a key unit within the department. The disagreement centers on who has final authority over the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, known as the SRG. It remains unclear whether the mayor will ultimately move forward with disbanding the SRG or how the disagreement between City Hall and police leadership will be resolved.



Tensions appear to be building between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch over the future of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, known as the SRG.

SKIP TO: What does the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG) do?

What we know:

The disagreement centers on who has final authority over decisions at the NYPD and how the department should handle protests moving forward.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG) stand guard outside of 26 Federal Plaza on October 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Mamdani said in an interview with The New York Times that he holds ultimate decision-making power over the police department, even in cases where the commissioner may disagree.

The mayor signaled he is willing to use that authority to push through changes if necessary.

UNITED STATES -May 3: NYPD SRG officers form a perimeter around three protestors who were arrested for blocking traffic at Broome St. and Broadway during a march following a vigil for Jordan Neelly in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station Wednesday, Expand

A major point of contention is the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, known as the SRG.

The unit is tasked with responding to protests, counterterrorism operations and other large-scale events across the city.

Related article

What Mamdani is saying:

Mamdani has repeatedly said, dating back to his campaign, that he wants to disband the SRG and separate the department’s response to protests from its counterterrorism operations.

UNITED STATES -May 3: NYPD SRG officers transfer one of three protestors who were arrested for blocking traffic at Broome St. and Broadway to a police vehicle during a march following a vigil for Jordan Neelly in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station Expand

He reiterated that position this week, saying he remains committed to eliminating the unit and restructuring how the city handles demonstrations.

Tisch expresses support for the SRG

What Tisch is saying:

Tisch, however, has expressed support for the SRG and has indicated in conversations with the mayor that discussions have focused on reforming the unit rather than disbanding it. The commissioner has not publicly backed eliminating the group.

The backstory:

The SRG has faced criticism in recent years, particularly following its response to protests in 2020. The unit was later required to implement changes as part of a legal settlement with the New York state attorney general’s office.

"I remain deeply committed to disbanding the SRG and to decoupling our response to protest and counterterrorism," Mamdani said.

Columbus, Ohio's ‘dialogue unit’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 8: New York Police Department Strategic Response Group (SRG) officers walk into Jacob K. Javits Federal Building where U.S. Representatives unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to ICE holding facilities to observe on June Expand

As part of the administration’s effort to explore alternatives, officials from City Hall and NYPD leadership traveled this week to Columbus, Ohio, to study that city’s "dialogue unit."

The unit is made up of volunteer officers who engage directly with protest participants in an effort to de-escalate tensions.

Mamdani said the trip was intended to examine a different model for handling protests that relies more on communication than enforcement.

"This is a trip of members from both City Hall and NYPD to better study the Columbus model of responding to protests," he said.

NYPD's community affairs unit

NYPD officials said similar strategies are already in place in New York City.

They pointed to the department’s community affairs division and other units that work with protest organizers ahead of and during demonstrations to maintain communication and reduce the likelihood of conflict.

Mamdani vs Tisch

The dispute over the SRG is not the first sign of friction between Mamdani and Tisch.

The two have recently found themselves at odds over other issues, including an incident in which two NYPD officers were injured after being struck by a snowball.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the mayor will ultimately move forward with disbanding the SRG or how the disagreement between City Hall and police leadership will be resolved.