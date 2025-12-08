Mamdani and wife Rama to move into Gracie Mansion once he’s sworn in

The Brief Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says he and his wife will move into Gracie Mansion after his January inauguration, citing safety and focus on his agenda. In a statement, Mamdani said, "My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January." He vows to remain a mayor for everyday New Yorkers, saying "Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do."



Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced this morning that he and his wife, Rama, will move into Gracie Mansion after he is sworn into office in January — a shift he says came down to safety and his focus on delivering the affordability agenda he campaigned on.

What we know:

In a statement, Mamdani said, "My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January."

What they're saying:

The incoming mayor reflected on leaving Astoria, the neighborhood he has long called home. He described the daily rhythms he will miss: "Cooking dinner side by side in our kitchen, sharing a sleepy elevator ride with our neighbors in the evening, hearing music and laughter vibrate through the walls of the apartment."

Featured article

Mamdani sends message to Queens community

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, and his wife Rama Duwaji during an election night event at The Brooklyn Paramount Theater in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Mamdani was elected the 111th mayor of New Y Expand

He offered a direct message to the community:

"To Astoria: thank you for showing us the best of New York City. We have called this neighborhood home as our city weathered a devastating pandemic, cruel attacks on immigrants, and years of an affordability crisis. Time and again, this community has shown up for one another. We will miss it all — the endless Adeni chai, the spirited conversations in Spanish, Arabic and every language in between, the aromas of seafood and shawarma drifting down the block."

Mamdani said the move ultimately reflects practical considerations tied to his new role.

"This decision came down to our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for."

He added that his commitment to residents — especially those who form the fabric of Queens — will remain unchanged.

"My priority, always, is serving the people who call this city home. I will be a mayor for the line cooks on Steinway, for the children swinging at Dutch Kills Playground, for the bus riders waiting for the Q101. While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do."

Where is Gracie Mansion?

A police car parked outside Gracie Mansion (officially 'Archibald Gracie Mansion'), the official residence of the Mayor of New York City, at East End Avenue and 88th Street, in the Yorkville neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City, New York, June 1 Expand

Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City’s mayor, sits in Carl Schurz Park at East End Avenue and 88th Street in Manhattan’s Yorkville neighborhood. Built in 1799, the landmarked federal-style home overlooks the East River’s Hell Gate and includes a later annex added in 1966.

When does Mamdani take office as NYC mayor?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: (L-R) Mira Nair, New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) Rama Duwaji and Mahmood Mamdani celebrate on stage during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025 in the Long Expand

Mamdani will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026, succeeding Mayor Eric Adams.

Transition planning is already underway, with his team expected to outline cabinet appointments and early policy priorities in the coming weeks.

As he prepares to take office, Mamdani faces mounting expectations from supporters and skeptics alike — all watching to see whether his ambitious promises can withstand the political and fiscal realities of running New York City.