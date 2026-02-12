Mamdani to meet with Minneapolis mayor in NYC

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he plans to meet Thursday afternoon with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Sources tell FOX 5 NY ’s Morgan McKay that the meeting will take place at City Hall. The meeting comes as the Trump administration announced it will end an Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Minnesota.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he plans to meet Thursday afternoon with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as President Donald Trump's administration begins drawing down a recent surge of federal immigration officers in Minnesota.

According to POLITICO, the two are expected to discuss how Democratic-led cities can respond to and push back against policies from the Trump administration.

What we know:

"I look forward to getting to know him, and also to speaking about the importance of protecting each one of our residents, including the immigrants who call both of our cities home," Mamdani said.

Sources told FOX 5 NY’s Morgan McKay that the meeting will take place at City Hall.

Mamdani said he hopes to build relationships with mayors across the country.

"I’m looking forward to having a conversation with Mayor Frey and also to building relationships with mayors across the country as we chart out how we can respond to the needs of the people that we represent and what we can learn from other cities, and also what we can share from the lessons of our own," he said.

The meeting comes as the Trump administration announced it will end an Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Minnesota.

Minneapolis latest

Border Czar Tom Homan said Thursday that the White House has already begun drawing down federal officers in the state and that the reduction will continue through next week.

Homan said he made the decision in consultation with President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he anticipated a significant drawdown of ICE personnel.

Homan said the decision was based on what he described as new cooperation from Minnesota authorities and the need to deploy immigration enforcement resources to other parts of the country.