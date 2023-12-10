Mama June's daughter Anna dead at 29

article

Mama June's daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, died Saturday following a cancer battle. She was 29.

The reality star, who found fame as the older sister of "Toddlers & Tiaras" pageant queen Honey Boo Boo, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," Mama June wrote on Instagram Sunday. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today."

Mama June added, "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

Read more from FOX News Digital