‘Make Camo Your Cause’: FOX Corp, U.S.VETS renew campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

If you’re seeing a lot of camo on TV this week through Veterans Day on Nov. 11, it’s because FOX Corporation is partnering with U.S. VETS for the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the third straight year to help end veteran homelessness.

In order to bring more visibility to veteran struggles, many FOX anchors and reporters will be wearing camo to show their appreciation and gratitude to those who served in the military.

The campaign is not exclusive to FOX employees. Viewers can show their support with apparel from the U.S.VETS online shop, then wear camo with U.S.VETS this Veterans Day and post on social media using #HONORUSVETS.

To donate and learn more on how you can help U.S.VETS end veteran homelessness, visit www.usvets.org/foxforward

Launched in 1993, U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its comprehensive approach provides housing, counseling, career and supportive services to help U.S. veterans rebuild and thrive.

In an interview with FOX TV Stations in 2021, the CEO and president of U.S.VETS, Steve Peck, said he was inspired by the time he spent in war.

A Vietnam veteran, Peck has struggled with the reality of what happens to too many soldiers when they return home from duty.

"I was a Marine in Vietnam in 1969 and ‘70 and that is obviously a significant experience in anyone’s life," Peck said. "I was quite disturbed by what I saw and did over there."

While working on documentary films on the subject, he learned that a third of homeless men at the time were veterans.

"It really is a way that I can reconcile everything that has happened to me," Peck explained. "I wasn’t ever homeless. But, I certainly feel a lot of compassion for veterans who come back who have difficulty finding their way, and what we do at U.S.VETS is give them a one chance, two chances, three chances, however many chances they need."

The organization has 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington, D.C. and offers temporary and permanent housing solutions and comprehensive services to veterans and their families nationwide.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign offers a variety of camouflage products , including hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, tumblers, lapel pins, ties and more designed to create awareness for the U.S.VETS Mission. Every purchase supports the successful transition of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support.

A portion of all proceeds for FOX-branded "Make Camo Your Cause" merchandise goes to U.S.VETS.

