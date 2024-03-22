Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton, princess of Wales, announced that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," she said in a video released by the palace.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate continued, "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing absolutely everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time; It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis, in a way that’s appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Kate asked for "time, space and privacy" while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after what she described as "major" surgery.

Wearing a casual striped sweater and jeans, Kate sat on a wooden bench in front of a lawn dotted with daffodils. The flowers, which bloom in early spring, are often used as a symbol of hope for people fighting cancer.

"I am well," she said. "I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

Kate, 42, hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas until video surfaced this week of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne. It showed them walking from a shop that sells produce grown on the royal family's Windsor estate.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The news is another jolt for the royal family since the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

Charles said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. The king, who received prostate treatment in the same hospital and at the same time Kate had her surgery, remained in the "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law" in the past weeks.

The king and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the palace said.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have been estranged from William and Kate since their move to California in 2020, wished the princess well.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," they said in a statement.

What kind of cancer does Kate Middleton have?

File: Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to attend the Shaping Us National Symposium at Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The 42-year-old princess did not specify what type of cancer she had, only mentioning that it was discovered during planned abdominal surgery.

"Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy." — Catherine, Princess of Wales

She thanked the public for their love and support, but asked for space and privacy while she completes her chemotherapy treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she concluded.

Dr. Greg Marchand, an OBGYN and advisory board member for the American College of Surgeons, says "it's difficult to speculate" what kind of cancer Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with, but it's likely Stage 1.

"Cancer is going to be staged usually into four stages, and the first stage is going to be when the cancer hasn't really moved anywhere, it hasn't invaded any other organ systems," said Marchand on FOX 5's Live Zone. "Most cancers that are caught early and can be treated with medical and surgical means have very good outcomes."

Kate conspiracy theories

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which handles the household for the prince and princess of Wales, told Fox News Digital: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stood that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

Despite this, a flurry of conspiracy theories have emerged on sites like X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, with users speculating about the royal's whereabouts and her health condition.

Search terms like "Kate Middleton’s health" and "Where is Kate Middleton?" have spiked over the last several weeks.

File: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)



