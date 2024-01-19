Maine winter storms unearth 112-year-old shipwreck in national park

article

Record-breaking storm surge from winter storms in Maine recently uncovered a shipwreck known as the "Tay" in Acadia National Park.

The shipwreck washed ashore in 1911, several years before the park was established. It was covered up by sand over the decades that followed, according to Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock.

However, the Tay was unearthed multiple times in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1990s, Pollock added. Each time, the park took the opportunity to document and monitor the site and to understand the shipwreck 's story.

"We were lucky enough to get another sighting of it with these back-to-back winter storms that we had here over last week," Pollock said.

While the storms were able to uncover the marine treasure, they also caused damage to parts of the park .

Pollock noted that some areas experienced significant damage, which teams are still surveying. Over the next several weeks and months, they will work to repair any damages in time for visitor season.

