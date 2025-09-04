Meet Mira from Netflix’s hit 'KPop Demon Hunters'

The Brief May Hong, who voices Meera in Netflix’s hit K-Pop Demon Hunters , said she initially took on the role for fun without expecting the film to become a global phenomenon, calling the script "beautiful" and the project her first-ever voice acting job. She revealed she isn’t disappointed that her character doesn’t sing in the film, joking that while she loves karaoke, she wouldn’t call herself a singer, though fans continue to hope for more Meera moments in a potential sequel. Hong shared that the movie’s themes of chosen family and its detailed animation have resonated widely, with kids and parents rewatching it dozens of times, and she expressed excitement at the possibility of exploring Meera’s rebellious origin story in the future.



It’s become the talk of the summer and one of Netflix’s most popular animated films of all time: "KPop Demon Hunters."

With songs from the soundtrack charting the Billboard Hot 100 and audiences worldwide singing along, the movie has quickly cemented itself as a cultural phenomenon.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: May Hong is seen exiting "Good Morning America" on September 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

At the center of it is actress and model, May Hong, the voice behind Mira, who sat down to talk with Good Day New York about stepping into her first-ever voice acting role.

Hong admitted she had no idea the project would take off the way it has. "Like, how could I possibly have known?" Hong said, explaining that she thought it would just be a fun project to be a part of. "I'd never done voice acting before, and it was so appealing to me because I knew it was less about being seen and more about getting absorbed into a character. The script is beautiful, it's really fun."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, Arden Cho, May Hong, REI AMI and Kevin Woo attend the KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event fan surprise at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/G Expand

Unlike many of the other characters, Meera doesn’t get a musical number. Hong said she wasn’t disappointed by that. "I love to karaoke. I wouldn't say that I'm a singer, though. … No, no, no, I wouldn't dare. You wouldn't dare. The girls have to do it. I don't play."

‘KPop-Demon Hunters’ 2?

Naturally, fans are already wondering what’s next. "But, you know, there is talk that maybe there might be a sequel in the works. I mean, why wouldn't Netflix do another? … I think it has to, but nothing yet. No, nothing official yet."

Hong added that she would love to see more of Meera’s backstory explored. "Actually, that is something that I'm really curious about — more of Mira's origin story. … She clearly was very rebellious. And then, you know, top of the world girl group and fighting demons with her besties."

The K-Pop Demon Hunters craze isn’t just resonating with kids and teens — it’s also become a hit with parents, especially dads, who are posting videos on TikTok joining their children in recreating the film’s signature dances.

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic even got in on the fun, dancing for fans at the US Open when he performed the dance for his daughter after defeating Taylor Fritz.

The moment went viral, underscoring how the movie’s infectious energy is crossing generations and reaching unexpected audiences.

Hong says one of the reasons the film resonates across ages is because of its emotional core. "It's very chosen family feeling. It's beautiful and the music is just… everybody is loving it."

One of Hong’s favorite parts of the film’s success has been meeting families who watch it over and over again. "When I meet kids and I'm like, how many times have you seen the movie? And they're like eight. And the parents are like, it's 80."

And yes, she has a favorite line, one that shows off Meera’s fiery side. "I feel like I'd smash your face in right now. … I love the shift of when she's, like, angry at the boys," she said.