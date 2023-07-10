Madison Square Garden secures special permit, sparking debate over Penn Station's future

New York City's Planning Commission is now recommending Madison Square Garden receive a new 10-year special permit to operate above Penn Station, but the decision has made some controversy.

Commission Chair Dan Garodnick emphasized that Dolan has made significant concessions and has committed to collaborating with the MTA, Amtrak, and New Jersey Transit in their plans to renovate the transit hub.

"We hope and expect that the rail agencies will deliver a great plan for Penn Station, and MSG has committed to collaborating with them," Garodnick said.

The Planning Commission says it is determined to hold MSG accountable, ensuring that the arena remains compatible with the redevelopment efforts.

"We won't just take them at their word. We are requiring MSG to come back to the Commission once those plans are 30% complete to ensure that the arena remains appropriately compatible," Garodnick added.

The decision has faced opposition from community members, including Layla Law-Gisiko, Chair of the Land Use and Zoning Committee with Manhattan's Community Board 5.

"It's disappointing," Law-Gisiko said. "10 years is too long."

Community Board 5 had initially recommended a three-year special permit for MSG, with the goal of ultimately relocating the arena to facilitate the renovation and improvement of Penn Station.

"We need the railroads to be able to negotiate," Law-Gisiko said. "We need Penn Station to be renovated and improved and with MSG crouching above Penn Station that is not going to happen."

In contrast, the Regional Plan Association, an independent civic group, supports granting MSG another 10-year special permit.

Brian Fritsch of the Regional Plan Association believes that MSG will work in tandem with the MTA and the railroads to develop a state-of-the-art transit hub.

"I think it makes a lot of sense," Fritsch said. "There are some really good plans to renovate the existing part of the station that we need to take very seriously."

The City Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the MSG special permit on Wednesday. If approved, the decision will move to the City Council for a hearing and final vote.

Law-Gisiko highlighted the need for negotiations with the railroads, emphasizing that MSG's presence above Penn Station hinders progress.