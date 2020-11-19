Macy's unveils new holiday window tribute to frontline workers

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays of years gone by when life was so much simpler. Young and old, and most in masks, stopped by the iconic Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square to see the newly unveiled holiday windows. A six pane tribute to our frontline workers.

“The theme is ‘Give, Love, Believe’... a thank you letter to all essential workers”, says National Windows Director, Manny Urquizo.

Some of the windows are interactive, others pay tribute to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and one that reminds us to celebrate what makes New York City unique.

All 6 windows, tied together with what became known as a hallmark of New York’s pandemic response: the 7 p.m. applause for our health care heroes.

“Typically a holiday window takes 9 months from concept to completion, but when the pandemic hit, we had to pivot to pay our respects to frontline workers and New Yorkers,” says Urquizo.

Macy’s has installed social distancing markers on the floor to remind the crowds to keep it moving.

Advertisement

The windows will remain up until New Year’s Day.