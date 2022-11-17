Macy's unveils 2022 holiday window display

Those sleigh bells might be jingling just a little bit louder in Herald Square after Macy's unveiled its holiday windows for 2022.

The event has been around since 1874, and the theme for this year's version of the world-famous display is "Give Love," with Tiptoe the Reindeer acting as the main character.

Celebrating togetherness and festive nostalgia sees Tiptoe on a journey to visit each of her friends and celebrate the holidays together.

Macy's has unveiled its 2022 holiday window display at its Herald Square location.

Each of the windows uses different materials like yarn, wood, and even gingerbread.

The gorgeous celebration may not drive people inside the store this year, however, as shoppers are reportedly tightening their spending on clothing and home furnishings due to inflation.

Macy's reported on Thursday that its profits and sales dropped in the third quarter of 2022, but still exceeded Wall Street expectations.

