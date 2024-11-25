Expand / Collapse search

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade preps underway amid weather concerns

Published  November 25, 2024 11:44pm EST
Manhattan
Macy's Parade rehearsals underway in NYC

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and so is the excitement for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Rehearsals are underway at Herald Square, but will the weather hold on too?

NEW YORK - All eyes are on Herald Square as rehearsals for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are underway, as the iconic event draws near. 

Monday's r

Weather forecast

So what's the holiday weather going to be? FOX 5's Nick Gregory has your evening weather forecast.

ehearsals will give performers, camera operators, and directors a chance to perfect every move and angle ahead of the parade. 

This year’s lineup promises something for everyone, from 22 elaborate floats and 17 massive balloons to performances by Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Charli D’Amelio and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots.

"We've been planning all year for the great holiday that is Thanksgiving, and to provide that soundtrack for everyone's holiday," said Brendan Kennedy, Macy's Creative Director.

Weather Could Play Spoiler

The big question, however, is whether the weather will hold out for the holiday. 

Unfortunately, things are not looking good, with rain likely in the forecast.

Organizers say the parade is a rain or shine event and that their only concerns are over wind, as it will affect how high their balloons can fly or if they can fly at all.

According to FOX 5 meteorologist Nick Gregory, Thanksgiving will be a chilly, rainy kind of day, but there should not be enough wind to seriously affect the parade's balloons.