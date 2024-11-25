Macy's Thanksgiving Parade preps underway amid weather concerns

All eyes are on Herald Square as rehearsals for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are underway, as the iconic event draws near.

Monday's r

ehearsals will give performers, camera operators, and directors a chance to perfect every move and angle ahead of the parade.

This year’s lineup promises something for everyone, from 22 elaborate floats and 17 massive balloons to performances by Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Charli D’Amelio and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots.

"We've been planning all year for the great holiday that is Thanksgiving, and to provide that soundtrack for everyone's holiday," said Brendan Kennedy, Macy's Creative Director.

Weather Could Play Spoiler

The big question, however, is whether the weather will hold out for the holiday.

Unfortunately, things are not looking good, with rain likely in the forecast.

Organizers say the parade is a rain or shine event and that their only concerns are over wind, as it will affect how high their balloons can fly or if they can fly at all.

According to FOX 5 meteorologist Nick Gregory, Thanksgiving will be a chilly, rainy kind of day, but there should not be enough wind to seriously affect the parade's balloons.