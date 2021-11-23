Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals in Herald Square

A chill breeze in the air didn’t keep performers from rehearsing for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"Even right now for rehearsal you can see people lining up at the barricades," said Ginna Claire Mason, star of Broadway's ‘Wicked.’ "I can see them right now just eager to see the excitement and the joy that the parade brings and I think everyone is really thrilled."



The parade— with its creative floats and iconic character balloons— will be back in full force this year, after it downsized significantly last year due to COVID. The only difference from years past is that children under 12 won’t be allowed to participate in the parade itself, but they will be allowed to watch as spectators along the two-and-a-half-mile route.



"Adding some extra layers of precaution just to make sure we can have a safe and healthy parade and make sure everyone who comes out can get home safely and enjoy their Thanksgiving dinner," said parade executive producer Will Coss.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Macy’s is requiring that everyone participating in the parade be vaccinated, but there’s no requirement for the spectators who will line the streets in droves along the west side. There will be 28 floats, 15 balloons, 10 marching bands and a number of other musical performances. Lisa Noguera came from Texas to support her daughter who’s dancing in the parade.



"It’s great, the fact that we’re able to be outside and the parade is still happening, we didn’t even know if it would still be happening and the fact that it’s still going on is great," said Noguera.

This is just the start of all the excitement. On Wednesday, the balloons will be inflated throughout the whole day and then, of course, the big parade will take place on Thursday.

RELATED: From dozens of giant balloons, floats, bands, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to return full-scale