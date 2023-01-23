4 men arrested for stealing more than $12K in goods from Long Island Macy's

article

Four New York City men are facing charges in connection with a snatch-and-grab robbery of a Long Island Macy's store.

It happened earlier this month at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City.

The Nassau County Police Department says they got the call just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, of a larceny committed by four men who took off in a 4-door BMW.

Officers found the car driving eastbound on Ring Road. They say the driver was committing multiple traffic infractions.

They pulled over the car and say they found $12,489.00 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, of the Bronx, Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, and Rafael Rojas, 27, of Manhattan were all arrested.

All four were charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree.

Meza was issued multiple traffic citations.

All four were arraigned in Hempstead. Escobar and Rafael Rojas were released with no bail.

Police say all the stolen merchandise was returned to Macy’s.