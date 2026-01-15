Macy's to close 14 stores including some in NY, NJ: See the list
NEW YORK - Another round of retail closures is hitting the tri-state area. Macy’s announced it will shut down more than a dozen additional stores in 2026, including locations in New York and New Jersey, as the department store chain accelerates plans to close underperforming sites nationwide.
What we know:
Approximately 14 stores are slated to close during the first fiscal quarter as part of its "Bold New Chapter" turnaround strategy, which includes shuttering about 150 underperforming locations by the end of 2026.
Macy's CEO Tony Spring said in a letter to employees last week that the company will continue to review its portfolio, which includes continuing to close underprodcutive stores and streamlining operations.
The flagship Macy's store in Manhattan's Herald Square. (FOX5NY)
Macy's, once a leading department store, was forced to implement a strategy that included shuttering about 150 stores by the end of 2026, to return it to "sustainable, profitable sales."
However, in recent years, Macy's had long been struggling to keep up with rapid industry changes and relentless competition, and its sales started to lag.
While the company is continuing to shutter certain stores, it is simultaneously investing in its 125 "Reimagine" stores, which are a key piece to its turnaround, and have already seen an uptick in sales.
The company has focused on boosting staffing, store design and customer experience at these 125 locations. Sales at those stores rose 2.7% year over year in the third quarter, "proving the success of elevated merchandising, store design, and customer experience investments," according to Spring.
Macy's turnaround has already shown progress. In December, Macy's reported that its sales reached their highest level in more than three years, marking a major step forward in its turnaround effort.
Macy's highlighted two measures of progress in its latest report covering a three-month period ending Nov. 1. Sales at the stores it plans to keep open rose for the second straight quarter, while sales across the broader Macy’s brand, including all stores and its website, grew at the fastest pace in 13 quarters.
Here are the locations slated to close:
California
- La Mesa: Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive
- Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road
Georgia
- Atlanta: Northlake Mall, 4880 Briarcliff Road NE
Maryland
- Glen Burnie: Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway
Michigan
- Grandville: Rivertown Crossings, 3850 Rivertown Parkway SW
Minnesota
- Saint Cloud: Crossroads Center, 4101 West Division Street
New Hampshire
- Newington: Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road
New Jersey
- Livingston: Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway
- Ramsey: Interstate Shopping Center, 225 Interstate Shopping Center
New York
- Amherst: Boulevard Mall, 1255 Niagara Falls Boulevard
North Carolina
- Raleigh: Triangle Town Center, 3801 Sumner Boulevard
Pennsylvania
- Tarentum: Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 100 Pittsburgh Mills Circle
Texas
- Corpus Christi: La Palmera, 5488 South Padre Island Drive
Washington
- Tukwila: Budget House Clearance, 17855 Southcenter Parkway
