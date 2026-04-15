Smoke reported at Macombs Dam Park near Yankee Stadium

The Brief Heavy smoke was seen rising from a fire at Macombs Dam Park in the Bronx Wednesday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene, where flames appeared near bleachers and a nearby building, as crews worked to contain the fire. The cause remained unknown, and no injuries or major street closures were immediately reported.



Heavy smoke could be seen rising Wednesday morning as of 8 a.m. over the Bronx, where SkyFOX flew over the scene of an active fire at Macombs Dam Park.

What we know:

The fire was located just across the street from Yankee Stadium, though the stadium itself did not appear to be impacted.

Video from SkyFOX showed thick, heavy smoke billowing into the sky from the park area, with flames believed to have been coming from near the bleachers and a nearby building.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

According to SkyFOX’s Jim Smith, crews were working to get the fire under control shortly after arriving on scene. Firefighters were seen spraying water on the flames as additional units continued to respond.

There were no immediate reports of major street closures, but the fire was burning near 161st Street, a busy roadway in the area. Drivers were advised to use caution and expect possible delays.

There was no immediate word on injuries. The incident remained under investigation.