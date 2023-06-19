'Mac Patty': This Queens deli is serving up a viral Caribbean-style sandwich

In recognition of Caribbean Heritage Month, FOX 5 NY's Tashanea Whitlow traveled to a deli in Queens, where the owner is fusing his love of Caribbean food and his New York roots to craft a sandwich that's going viral.

Chances are you've probably seen videos of the "Mac Patty" on social media.

What is the ‘Mac Patty’?

The "Mac Patty" is a beef patty split open, with a slice of cheese, macaroni and cheese, oxtail gravy and coco bread.

It's a slightly sweet bread that's firm on the outside, but soft on the inside.

Out of hunger, creator Joshua Dat made something foodies near and as far as Jamaica and the U.K. wait hours in line to taste.

"I love macaroni and cheese, so I was like to put these two together, and it created something amazing," Joshua said.

Thanks to a customer, an idea was born.

"It does the belly right." — Customer

"Then, one day, a girl came in and asked for oxtail gravy on the mac and cheese patty, and that's what made me say, 'Now we're going to put oxtail, jerk, and everything on a sandwich,'" Joshua said.

Each unique sandwich is filled with savory filings, such as oxtails, jerk chicken, goat, and salt fish, and baked, served how you want.

"It does the belly right," said a customer who travels from Brooklyn to Queens multiple times a month. "I'm here almost every weekend. Every time I come, I'm getting a sandwich for a coworker or somebody else."

Where is the deli located?

Datz Deli, which Joshua and his brother Bobbi own, is a family deli in Hollis.

His mom rings customers up.

His aunt makes and drops off fresh beef patties and coco bread daily.

His sister makes unique desserts, such as deep-fried Oreos.

Her daughter, affectionately known as "Deli Baby," serves up the cuteness.

His dad, Bobbi, is the secret weapon and inspiration behind Datz Deli.

"I wouldn't be in this position if I didn't have him to look up to," Joshua said. "That's [he's] my biggest inspiration, right there. Always will be."

The feeling is mutual. With no culinary experience, Datz was a way for people to taste his dad's food.

"A lot of people made promises. I'm very proud. I'm very proud of them," Bobbi, Joshua's dad, said.

The admiration is mutual.

‘We’re going to get a store'

"I remember when I was 17 asking him, 'Hey, dad, let's open up a store. I got $2,000.' He laughed at me. 'You're going to need way more than that,'" Joshua said. "I took that laughing. I said, 'No matter how long it takes me, we're going to get a store.'"

Fourteen years later, at 31, Joshua and his brother have their first store.

"I wanted this for so long for my brothers and sister," Joshua said. "I'm so happy to be here. When the lines are long all day, it just doesn't stop. Me and my brother look at each other and were just tired. We say, ‘We have to get it while God is giving it to us.’"