Lyft accused of hiring known sexual predators

The ride-sharing company Lyft is being sued by 14 women who claim that they were raped and sexually assaulted by drivers.

“These are serious crimes that must be stopped. What happened to me must never happen ever again,” said Gladys Arce, one of the victims.

According to the complaint, Lyft has hid and concealed the extent of sexual assaults that occur in their vehicles.

The suit also alleges that the company hires drivers without performing adequate background checks, claiming Lyft does not fingerprint drivers and when they are accused of sexual assault, Lyft continues to let them drive.

Mike Bomberger, an attorney who represents the victims, says that they discovered that between 2014 and 2016, Lyft received nearly 100 sexual assault complaints against its drivers in California and took no action.

“They are aware of the brutality of these assaults,” Bomberger said. “They are aware of how many people have been raped in their cars, but they haven’t taken any steps to prevent those things from happening.”

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Lyft said: “Our commitment is stronger than ever, as we dedicate more resources in our continued effort to ensure our riders and drivers have the safest possible experience.”