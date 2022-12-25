As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed.

It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls.

The family tells FOX 26 that Manuel showed up at his auto shop in the 7600 block of N Fwy Friday afternoon.

He was planning to collect money from his alleged killer for fixing his truck, but when the unidentified man came to pick up his vehicle, he had five other Hispanic men along with him and refused to pay Manuel the $500 he owed.

We're told when the men became aggressive Manuel told them to just take the truck before taking off.

The family says Manuel's killers chased him down and shot him in the head. He died at the hospital.

Manuel's sister, Sandy Casillas, says he planned to pick that money up and go buy Christmas presents for his girls.

"They didn't just take $500.00 they took a life, they took our life, they took a father," she said.

Family and friends gathered near the crime scene on Christmas day remembering Manuel and vowing to fight for justice.

"They took out AK-47s, they took out guns, to those 6 individuals you know who you are, I will find you!" Casillas said. "Justice will be done for my brother and his family."

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by picking up the phone and calling the police or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or their website. You may also remain anonymous.