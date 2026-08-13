Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty on federal charges: What it could mean for his state case

The Brief Luigi Mangione is reportedly moving toward a possible guilty plea in the federal case over the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Legal experts say a federal plea could allow Mangione to present mitigating circumstances and argue for a sentence of less than life in prison. A federal plea could also lead Mangione’s lawyers to argue that New York’s separate murder prosecution should be blocked on double-jeopardy grounds, although that outcome is not guaranteed.



Luigi Mangione could be moving toward a guilty plea in the federal case over the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — and a deal could have a major impact on what happens next.

Mangione’s lawyers and federal prosecutors are reportedly discussing a possible plea deal.

RELATED: Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty in federal court: NY Times

Mangione has pleaded not guilty, and no deal has been officially announced.

Luigi Mangione (C) attends a pre-trial appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on August 11, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and faces state and federal murder charges. (Photo by Steve Expand

Dig deeper:

TMZ founder Harvey Levin, a former attorney and law professor, says Mangione could enter an open guilty plea, leaving his sentence up to the judge.

"The feds are talking to Luigi’s legal team about a plea," Levin said, adding that it would "probably involve a guilty plea to murder."

RELATED: Luigi Mangione court hearing fuels speculation of possible plea deal with federal prosecutors

A plea could allow Mangione to present mitigating circumstances and argue for less than life in prison.

New York criminal defense attorney James Kasouris said, "What this opens the door to is that Mr. Mangione could, in federal court, present mitigating circumstances in order to convince the judge to give him a sentence less than a life sentence."

RELATED: Luigi Mangione won't face death penalty as DOJ refuses to appeal judge's ruling

A federal plea could also give Mangione’s lawyers grounds to argue that New York’s separate murder case should be blocked by double jeopardy. That is not guaranteed, however, and state prosecutors could fight to keep their case alive.

The backstory:

Thompson, 50, was killed in December 2024 as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference.

RELATED: How the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson unfolded

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind. Police say "delay," "deny" and "depose" were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan. (United Healthcare)

Mangione was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles west of Manhattan.

As CEO, Thompson led a firm that provides health coverage to more than 49 million Americans — more than the population of Spain. United is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, the privately run versions of the U.S. government’s Medicare program for people age 65 and older. The company also sells individual insurance and administers health-insurance coverage for thousands of employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.