Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty in federal court: NY Times

The Brief Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty in federal court, according to a NY Times report. The Times reported the news a day before Mangione is scheduled to make an appearance in Manhattan federal court. The Times did not specify what charges Mangione would plead guilty to.



Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty in federal court in the case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing, according to a report by The New York Times.

Luigi Mangione plea deal?

What we know:

The Times reported the news on Thursday, a day before Mangione is scheduled to make an appearance in Manhattan federal court.

The last-minute hearing fueled speculation about a possible deal with federal prosecutors to avoid a trial, which was due to start in January. It was scheduled at the request of both prosecutors and Mangione's defense team.

Luigi Mangione update

Dig deeper:

The Times' report did not specify which charges Mangione would plead guilty to. It was also not immediately clear how a guilty plea in federal court would impact Mangione's New York state trial.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Luigi Mangione (C) attends a pre-trial appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on August 11, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and faces state and federal Expand

FOX 5 New York has yet to independently verify the NY Times report.

What's next:

Mangione's state trial for the 2024 murder of Thompson is currently scheduled to begin in weeks. However, defense attorneys could be pursuing a double-jeopardy argument in federal court, which may result in a plea deal that gets state charges thrown out.

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On Tuesday, a judge set jury selection to start Sept. 8.

The backstory:

Mangione is accused of stalking and gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, 2024.

Authorities said shell casings found on the scene were etched with the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" – apparently reflecting criticism of the health care industry.

Mangione was arrested five days after the shooting at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, more than 200 miles west of New York City.