Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty in federal court: NY Times
NEW YORK CITY - Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty in federal court in the case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing, according to a report by The New York Times.
- MORE: Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty on federal charges: What it could mean for his state case
Luigi Mangione plea deal?
What we know:
The Times reported the news on Thursday, a day before Mangione is scheduled to make an appearance in Manhattan federal court.
The last-minute hearing fueled speculation about a possible deal with federal prosecutors to avoid a trial, which was due to start in January. It was scheduled at the request of both prosecutors and Mangione's defense team.
Luigi Mangione update
Dig deeper:
The Times' report did not specify which charges Mangione would plead guilty to. It was also not immediately clear how a guilty plea in federal court would impact Mangione's New York state trial.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Luigi Mangione (C) attends a pre-trial appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on August 11, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and faces state and federal
FOX 5 New York has yet to independently verify the NY Times report.
What's next:
Mangione's state trial for the 2024 murder of Thompson is currently scheduled to begin in weeks. However, defense attorneys could be pursuing a double-jeopardy argument in federal court, which may result in a plea deal that gets state charges thrown out.
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On Tuesday, a judge set jury selection to start Sept. 8.
The backstory:
Mangione is accused of stalking and gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, 2024.
Authorities said shell casings found on the scene were etched with the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" – apparently reflecting criticism of the health care industry.
Mangione was arrested five days after the shooting at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, more than 200 miles west of New York City.
The Source: This story is based on details reported by The New York Times and previous reporting from FOX 5 NY.