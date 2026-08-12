Luigi Mangione court hearing fuels speculation of possible plea deal with federal prosecutors

The Brief A plea deal may be on the table for Luigi Mangione, who is charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A last-minute hearing in Mangione's federal murder case has been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, fueling speculation about a possible deal with the prosecution. Jury selection in Mangione's New York state trial was set for Sept. 8. His federal trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.



A plea deal could be on the table for Luigi Mangione, who is charged with the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Mangione plea deal?

What we know:

A last-minute hearing in Mangione's federal murder case has been scheduled for this Friday, fueling speculation about a possible deal with the prosecution to avoid a trial.

The request for the hearing was made by prosecutors and Mangione's defense team.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Federal and state trials

Big picture view:

This last-minute hearing in the federal case comes just after a judge scheduled jury selection in Mangione's New York state trial to begin on Sept. 5.

The timing indicates Mangione's defense team may be pursuing a double-jeopardy argument in federal court. If successful, it could result in a plea deal that gets the state charges thrown out.

There were discussions about a possible plea deal for Mangione in June, but the conversations didn't amount to anything at the time.

Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, attends a court hearing to rule on the admissibility of evidence and setting of trial date in New York, on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeenah Moon / POOL / AFP via Getty Image Expand

The federal trial is currently set to begin next year on Jan. 5.

