Luigi Mangione back in court as defense fights for live broadcast of New York murder trial

The Brief Luigi Mangione appeared in court Tuesday for what could be his final appearance before his high-profile New York murder trial starts. The pre-trial conference in Lower Manhattan ended with jury selection being set to begin Sept. 8 in the case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing. Mangione's lawyers are seeking permission to broadcast the upcoming state trial live and without restrictions on who covers the trial.



Luigi Mangione appeared in a New York City courtroom Tuesday in what could be his final appearance before his high-profile New York murder trial gets underway.

Jury selection in Mangione's state trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was set for Sept. 8.

What we know:

At Tuesday's hearing in Lower Manhattan, New York State Justice Gregory Carro said jurors would remain anonymous, but did not offer an explanation of why.

Mangione's trial in September is expected to last six to eight weeks. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

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Dig deeper:

Mangione's defense team is requesting permission to broadcast the trial live and that there be no restrictions on who covers the trial. The lawyers argue any restrictions on media access violate his constitutional right to a public trial.

Last month, defense attorney Karen Agnifilo argued that limiting the trial to 68 journalists and restricting jury selection coverage to six reporters is unconstitutional.

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Agnifilo raised concerns that the court or district attorney could "hand pick" which reporters are permitted to attend.

The defense wants the court to turn over the list of six journalists apparently picked to cover jury selection, the list of journalists granted permission to cover the trial proceedings, as well as an explanation of the criteria and who made the selections.

The other side:

Prosecutors have pushed back on Agnifilo's arguments, saying the DA's office had no role in designing a media plan or choosing journalists.

On Monday, however, the prosecution sent the judge a letter voicing concern over Mangione's fans and how they may attempt to intimidate witnesses or jurors.

They warned an overflow room could have consequences, particularly "spectator misconduct."

The backstory:

Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024.

The 27-year-old faces murder charges in separate state and federal trials, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted in the state murder case.

The federal trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.