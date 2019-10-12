Lowered speed limit on West Side Highway now in effect

It may not be common knowledge yet, but the lowered speed limit along the West Side Highway is now officially in effect.

The 35 mile and hour speed limit has now dropped to 30 miles per hour, part of the city’s Vision Zero program. Officials say that a pedestrian struck by a car doing 40 mph has a 90 percent chance of being killed, while one struck by a car going 30 has just a 30 percent chance of death.

Drivers will have a 60-day grace period to get accustomed to the change, but after that, speed cameras will be recalibrated and tickets will be issued.