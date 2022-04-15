New low-nicotine cigarettes hit Chicago stores exclusively, claim to reduce urge to smoke

A new kind of cigarette designed to help smokers smoke less, is debuting exclusively in Chicago this week.

Circle K Stores across the city and suburbs are selling the new, low-nicotine cigarettes as part of a pilot program by Buffalo, N.Y.-based 22nd Century Group, developers of VLN cigarettes.

The company said in a statement that its cigarettes contain 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes with the help of genetically modified tobacco plants.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The cigarettes are the first smokeable products authorized by Food and Drug Administration to help adult smokers smoke less.

VLN King and VLN Menthol King Cigarette at Circle K in Wheaton, IL on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Matt Marton)

After more than 50 clinical trials, research found those who smoked VLN cigarettes saw a 50% reduction of cigarettes per day after 20 weeks, a reduction in cravings and withdrawal symptoms and more smoke-free days and quit attempts, the company said in a statement.

Chicago Medical Society President Dr. Tariq Butt said in the 22nd Century Group statement that he intends to review the independent research cited by the FDA closely.

VLN King and VLN Menthol King Cigarette at Circle K in Wheaton, IL on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Matt Marton)

"As a primary care physician, I’ve lost patients because they were unable to quit smoking," Butt said in the statement. "We can’t ignore new products that could help people smoke less. If the FDA says this reduced nicotine cigarette will help people smoke less, then as doctors it’s something we need to consider for patients."

A pack of VLN cigarettes, which come in both regular and menthol, cost about the same as premium brands with full nicotine, the company said.

Photos of the 22nd Century Group Inc.'s VLN King and VLN Menthol King Cigarette at Circle K in Wheaton, IL on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Matt Marton) Expand

The cigarettes are available exclusively at more than 150 Circle K convenience stores in Chicago, suburban Cook County and collar counties.

The company said it chose Chicago as its test market because smokers are found within every segment of the population. According to estimates by the CDC, 15.5% of Illinois adults smoke cigarettes, higher than the national average of 12.5%.

Advertisement

22nd Century Group said it plans to expand sales nationwide following the three-to-six month pilot program in Chicago.