New Yorkers complaining over loud sex noises

So-called "sex mayhem" has been driving New Yorkers crazy over the last year of the pandemic, with the cacophonous sounds of coitus driving many people to file complaints with the city.

According to data obtained by Patch.com, New York City's 311 system received 277 complaints between February 19, 2021 and February 9, 2022 from people annoyed, unable to sleep, or left just plain frustrated by loud lovemaking.

"I've slept through earthquakes and fires in my life," one complainant from Greenwood Heights in Brooklyn said. "I couldn't sleep through this."

Queens produced the most complaints, with 103, with Manhattan coming in second with 66. Brooklyn produced 55, the Bronx 48, and Staten Island just four.

In a statement to Patch, the NYPD said it took all quality of life complaints seriously.

"[We] will continue to monitor and address all complaints," Police spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason said.

A set of complaints from residents living along the coast of Jamaica Bay seemed to stretch the limits of possibility, with descriptions of "hippies" allegedly dressing up like Freddy Kreuger, Pennywise the clown, and the Easter Bunny all taking part in an orgy set to the theme music of professional wrestler Velveteen Dream.

"They’re still here causing a sex mayhem," a neighbor allegedly said on Facebook one morning at 6 a.m. "Thought it was too cold outside for an orgy party. Doesn’t stop this guy."

"For the love of God, stop these sex addicts," another Queens resident said. "O to the R to the G to the Y. If you know how to spell and read that is ‘orgy’."

In addition to complaints about squeaking beds and debris falling from the ceiling, some data showed people's amorous encounters matching up with current events.

In April 2021, as Americans received COVID-19 stimulus checks, one Bronx resident complained of hearing "Loud banging and moaning. Heard the neighbor saying, ‘How’s this STIMMY baby!’"

