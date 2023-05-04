Lori Vallow murder trial day 22: Nephew-in-law of 'Doomsday mom' continues testimony

Ian Pawlowski, the husband of Lori Vallow's niece Melani, is back on the stand Thursday in the murder trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom."

On May 3, Pawlowski testified he never saw Vallow’s kids, JJ and Tylee, and Lori allegedly never mentioned them.

Ian also told the court about the alleged light and dark spirits rating system. He said he heard about it through Melani, who learned it from her aunt, Lori, and her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Witnesses have testified that she called JJ and Tylee zombies before they were killed. Investigators asked Ian to record Lori and Chad’s conversations which he did for a short time.

Vallow is accused of killing JJ and Tylee. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband's ex-wife, Tammy.

Daybell has a status conference scheduled for Thursday regarding his trial, which is separate from Lori's.

