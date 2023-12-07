Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' enters not guilty plea in Arizona arraignment

The woman known as the so-called "Doomsday Mom" appeared in a Phoenix courtroom for arraignment proceedings on Dec. 7, a week after she was extradited back to Arizona from Idaho.

Vallow, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole by an Idaho court in July 2023 for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiring to kill Chad Daybell's first wife, is facing two other murder charges in a trail of death that began in Arizona.

Accompanied by her two public defenders, Vallow walked into the courtroom dressed in an orange MCSO jumpsuit, handcuffs, and shackles.

Using the name "Lori Vallow Daybell," she entered a not guilty plea, which she will be able to change at a later date.

FOX 10 obtained the original 2019 divorce paperwork filed by Charles Vallow, in which he describes his then-wife Lori as someone who believes she's a goddess preparing for the second coming of Christ.

Shortly after that filing, Lori's late brother, Alex Cox, would shoot and kill Charles inside the family's Chandler home.

Lori then moved to eastern Idaho with her children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. Their remains were discovered in June 2020 in the backyard of Chad Daybell, Lori's current husband.

Earlier this year, Lori was convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill Chad's first wife, Tammy.

Back here in Arizona, Lori is facing charges of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow because prosecutors believe she ordered her brother to carry out the murder. They also believe she ordered Alex to kill her neice's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, but that attempt failed.

Meanwhile, an initial pre-trial conference has been scheduled for the morning of Jan. 18, 2024.

After the hearing, Keith Terry, Vallow’s attorney, declined a request to comment on his client’s behalf.

Lori's trial is set for April. The state wants to push it back to late 2024.

Charles Vallow's sister, Kay Woodcock, believes Lori does not want to be in an Arizona jail.

"She doesn't want to be there, so I am very happy that she's there because anything she doesn't want to do, I want her to do so. That's just you know, anything that will exacerbate, that will aggravate, agitate, cause her anguish. That's what I want, because we have lived through all of the anguish caused by her actions."

