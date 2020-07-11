Looking for love in the time of coronavirus

Of all the things we’re doing while sheltering at home, it seems many of us are looking for love.

“We have noticed that people are seeking out connection more than before,” said Katie Wilson, Lead Dating Expert at Match.com.

Sites like Match that promote online dating are booming during the pandemic. The global health crisis has forced single people to consider who they’d really like to be quarantined with.

“You get to save your time, you're not driving an hour to a date that may or may not be a fit," Wilson said. "You jump on a video call or you jump on a vibe check for three minutes, you can decide 'Hey, great person but not for me' or 'I'm excited about this person, I can't wait to meet up with them, I'm going to hold the time for them,” Wilson said.

A virtual “vibe check” without the hassle of needing to get dressed up, trek to the bar or look cute at the gym. And depending on your camera angle, there’s a solid argument that you don’t even need to change out of your sweatpants to flirt anymore.

What’s more, some daters are scheduling virtual dates back-to-back, so one night of dressing up can be good enough for multiple suitors.

The only part that’s a bit odd, virtual dating means effectively inviting strangers into your home.

“It does add a different intimacy, that you're inviting someone into your home, even virtually, because you can see their setting, see what it looks like, which is good or bad," said relationship expert Donna Barnes.

There is no hard data yet on how many successful relationships have stemmed from this time of isolation, but the dating site Tinder says the day President Trump announced his social distancing extension, three billion users swiped left or right, trying to find someone to enter their quarantine crew, the single most active day in the app’s history.