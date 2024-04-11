Looking back at the O.J. Simpson trial

On the evening of June 12, 1994, the media landscape of the United States changed forever when Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death in Los Angeles.

That killing set into motion a series of events that culminated in the "Trial of the Century," as O.J. Simpson went on trial for the pair's murders.

The murders were front-page news from the moment a warrant was signed for Simpson's arrest. Simpson initially agreed to turn himself in to police on June 17, but did not do so, instead leading police on a low-speed chase in the infamous white Ford Bronco on LA freeways for about an hour and a half.

The chase, which aired on live television across the country and even interrupted coverage of the NBA Finals, shut down portions of the freeway in Los Angeles, with thousands of people standing along the highway, some cheering for Simpson. About 95 million Americans watched mesmerized and in stunned disbelief.

Simpson eventually was arrested and the trial began, quickly dominating the news in the U.S. and across the globe.

Here, at FOX 5 NY, we watched the trial every day along with the rest of the nation, speaking with lawyers who would explain the legal events of the day live on-air during court breaks.

OJ Simpson's team of celebrity lawyers included Robert Kardashian, who is Kim Kardashian's father, and Johnnie Cochran. They claimed Simpson was framed for the two murders by racist Los Angeles Police Department members.

"This is a case about a rush to judgment," Cochran said.

A defining moment in the trial was Simpson trying on bloody leather gloves that did not fit.

"If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," Cochran said, in possibly the trial's most famous moment.

The trial ignited heated debates about domestic violence, race, and police misconduct.

Simpson's acquittal, on October 3, 1995, was watched by an estimated 100 million people worldwide. In New York City, news of the acquittal was flashed on the Jumbotron in Times Square.

After the acquittal, the parents of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson filed a civil suit against Simpson for wrongful death. Simpson was found liable for the murders and the families were awarded $33.5M in compensatory and punitive damages.