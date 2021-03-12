Long Island woman tried to hire hitmen to kill ex's mother and child

article

A Long Island woman is guilty of trying to hire hitmen to kill her ex-husband's mother and his child from a previous relationship.

Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia, 27, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a felony charge. Prosecutors in Suffolk County say the Huntington Station woman used WhatsApp to try to orchestrate the killings in Ecuador in 2019, where she believed the pair were visiting.

Rodriguez-Garcia provided photos of one of the targets as well as a description of the home in which she believed the pair were staying.

Rodriguez-Garcia agreed to pay for the murder, which she would wire to the hitmen once she received proof that the murder had occurred.

Rodriguez-Garcia’s ex-husband became aware of the plot and contacted the Suffolk County Police Department.

A doctored photo created by Suffolk County Police purporting to show the dead victims was sent to Rodriguez-Garcia as "proof".

She was arrested on July 13 and her sentencing is scheduled for April 15. As part of a plea agreement, she is expected to be sentenced to two to six years in prison.

Rodriguez-Garcia's age is 27. A previous version of this story had an incorrect age for her.