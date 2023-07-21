Long Island teen starts beach concierge service

Tanya Stare recently experienced a stress-free beach day, thanks to Beachside Services Long Island, a business founded last year by Armani C-Rios when he was just a high school senior.

The concept is simple yet ingenious – for a fee of $40, Beachside Services takes care of all the beach setup, so visitors like Tanya can enjoy their day without the hassle of schlepping their belongings. Armani and his team handle everything, making beach days more relaxing and enjoyable.

"We take a photo from behind, the front, so you can easily spot where your seats are," explains Armani, who ensures that customers' belongings are organized and easy to locate on the sandy shores.

The process is seamless. Visitors leave their beach essentials by the garage, and Beachside Services takes care of the rest, ensuring that everything is set up perfectly before they head to the beach.

And it's not just about setting up. When beachgoers have had their fill of fun in the sun, Beachside Services is there to break down the setup and transport everything back home.

Currently, Beachside Services caters to Long Beach and the Island Park area. However, Armani has ambitious plans to expand the business's reach and offer their services to more beach destinations on Long Island.

Beachside Services also offers cabana rentals and beach party set-up services.