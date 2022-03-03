Long Island teacher arrested on sex charges

Police in Suffolk County have arrested a teacher on charges of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Authorities said that Timothy Harrison, a teacher in the Babylon School District, was arrested along the Robert Moses Causeway in West Islip on Thursday.

Harrison is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor in 2013.

Police say that the alleged victim was 15 years old at the time, while Harrison was 38.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The district said he was removed from classrooms in November after it learned of the allegations.

"These allegations are extremely disturbing, and our thoughts are with the victim. The District and Board of Education have zero tolerance towards such heinous acts and take all claims of this nature very seriously. We will continue to make the safety and well-being of our students and staff our top priority," Superintendent of Schools Linda Rozzi said in a statement.

Advertisement

Harrison is now facing two counts of third-degree rape and one count for a criminal sex act.