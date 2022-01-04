Long Island teacher accused of illegally vaccinating teen

article

A Long Island teacher is accused of illegally giving a coronavirus vaccine to a teenager.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, of Sea Cliff is accused of giving the injection in her home to a 17-year-old boy.

Nassau County Police say the boy went home and told his mother what had happened. The mother had not given permission to have her son injected with a COVID-19 vaccine and called cops.

Officers responded and learned that Russo is not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines.

She was arrested and charged with unauthorized practice of medicine.

Russo was issued an appearance ticket and released. It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Russo is a science teacher with Herricks Public Schools in New Hyde Park. It was unclear if the teenager was her student.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Fino Celano issued the following statement to FOX 5 NY: "The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. The alleged incident is non-school related. As this is a matter of personnel, the district has no further comment."

