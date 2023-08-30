Long Island students begin returning for new school year

From the youngest to the oldest, students in the Jericho School District were among the first in New York to say so long to summer as they returned to the classroom on Wednesday.

Parents who spoke to FOX 5 NY said they are confident their kids have caught up academically post-COVID-19 pandemic and say school is the place to foster growth socially.

Students were greeted with smiles and hugs and said they're looking forward to a fresh start.

So are administrators who say they are relieved the height of the pandemic is a thing of the past.

The majority of districts start the new school year next Tuesday and Wednesday after Labor Day. Districts are required to have 180 days of learning, Jericho has 186.