Long Island store worker shot during robbery

Nassau County
NEW YORK - A Long Island store clerk was shot during a robbery on Sunday afternoon.

The Nassau County Police say that it happened just after 3:15 p.m. in Oceanside.  A man went into Da Smoke Spot on Merrick Road.

The man confronted a 26-year-old employee.  He pulled a gun and shot twice.

The worker was hit in the chest.  The robber ran off.

EMS took the victim to a hospital and there were listed in stable condition.

Police describe the man they are looking for as approximately 5’9" tall with a light complexion.  He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a baseball hat, and had a black mask covering his face.  He was carrying a black/red duffel bag on his shoulder and a second black bag across his chest.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.  Police say that all callers will remain anonymous.
 