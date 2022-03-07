Long Island store worker shot during robbery

article

A Long Island store clerk was shot during a robbery on Sunday afternoon.

The Nassau County Police say that it happened just after 3:15 p.m. in Oceanside. A man went into Da Smoke Spot on Merrick Road.

The man confronted a 26-year-old employee. He pulled a gun and shot twice.

The worker was hit in the chest. The robber ran off.

EMS took the victim to a hospital and there were listed in stable condition.

Police describe the man they are looking for as approximately 5’9" tall with a light complexion. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a baseball hat, and had a black mask covering his face. He was carrying a black/red duffel bag on his shoulder and a second black bag across his chest.



Detectives request anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Police say that all callers will remain anonymous.

