Long Island school to use thermal scanners on students

Automated temperature checks could be the new “normal,” come September.

Plainedge School District in Nassau County is already piloting the new technology, by security system supplier IntraLogic Solutions, at its summer school programs.

“We just recently installed IntraLogic’s latest thermal technologies. We’re looking for temperatures for those individuals that are entering our schools, both staff and students alike,” says Plainedge School District Superintendent Dr. Edward Salina.

When students walk through the front door, a thermal imaging camera will automatically scan their body temperatures and alert school officials if anyone has a fever above 100.4 degrees.

The thermal readers can also detect whether or not you’re wearing a mask.

They even integrate with the school’s door-lock system.

For instance, if you’re wearing a mask, and you don’t have a temperature, the door will open.

On top of that, the district has implemented “digital wellness tags” outside of classrooms, restrooms, and offices.

“When these NFC tags are tapped with a mobile phone, they can display very important information such as when this room was last cleaned,” says Joe Cestra, Director of Technology for IntraLogic Solutions.

The price of each piece of equipment starts at about $2,000, but Dr. Salina says an automated system is worth the investment.

“Right now, we’re actually checking everyone’s temperature before they get on the bus,” Salina adds.

While there is no “silver bullet” to stopping the spread of COVID-19, IntraLogic Solutions says the system is designed to reduce the risks, while staying compliant with privacy concerns. Your personal data will not be recorded or stored on the cameras, or sent to any online servers.