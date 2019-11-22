Expand / Collapse search

Long Island Rail Road back on schedule after derailment

A screengrab from a Citizen App video shows emergency vehicles outside of Jamaica Station in Queens

NEW YORK - NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say the Long Island Rail Road is running on or close to schedule after a derailment near the Jamaica station.

The railroad said two cars of an eastbound train derailed just east of Jamaica Friday night.

No injuries were reported, but the derailment at about 9:30 p.m. stranded hundreds of passengers and caused delays throughout the system.

The railroad says all service was restored by Saturday morning. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Jamaica is a major hub for the LIRR, the nation’s busiest commuter railroad that carries an average of more than 300,000 riders each weekday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

