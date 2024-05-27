Long Island police officer rescues 3 dogs from house fire

article

A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving three dogs from a Long Island house fire on Sunday.

Officer Matthew Ingui of the Suffolk County Police Department arrived at the scene of the house fire in Rocky Point around 5 p.m.

He saw the three dogs through the window and jumped into action by breaking the window, freeing the puppies from the smokey home.

The residents weren't home at the time.

The three little dogs were returned to their grateful owners without any injuries.

