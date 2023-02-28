Long Island non-profit helps people with disabilities find careers in IT

For Michael Antignano, it’s a big accomplishment. The 31-year-old was one of eight graduates to complete a 12-week IT training program free of charge thanks to a partnership between the Corporate Source, a Garden City nonprofit, and CompTIA, a trade group that issues certifications for the IT industry.

"The plan is for them to be all certified in IT fundamentals and A+ certification which is an industry-standard for entry-level jobs in the IT field," said COO Margaret Brown with The Corporate Source.

Michael, who describes himself as high functioning on the autism spectrum, says the process of gaining employment is oftentimes difficult for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities. But with his new skillset, he is set up for success.

"I want to do help desk positions," he said. "I’m really just looking for the right job at the moment."

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are 2.8 million fewer workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are now expanding their pool and more remote options are also available for people who are unable to travel.

Graduate Kathleen La Rosa has been out of work since college. Her dad Frank tells us she has already been on interviews and hopes to land a job soon.

"She didn’t think she could do it and certainly she could," he said. "I knew she could."

IT needs have only grown as remote work has made businesses more reliant on technology. Jobs are higher paying with more growth potential.