Man accused of hoarding over 100 exotic animals at Nassau County home

A man on Long Island is being accused of hoarding more than 100 exotic animals inside his basement and backyard, including an endangered salamander, snakes, turtles, and even an ostrich.

Eddie the ostrich was allegedly the result of a late-night drunk purchase. Officials say she was bought as an egg on eBay.

However, on Tuesday night, the Nassau County SPCA responded to a home in North Bellmore after someone spotted her earlier in the day on a leash at a pet store.

"The talons could become 6 inches long, and they could run at high speeds," said Nassau SPCA president Gary Rogers.

When officials went to confiscate the coveted bird, they found nearly 100 other wild animals. Thirty-two-year-old Matthew Spohrer was charged with unlawful possession of illegal animals.

"This animal hoarder was charged with 30 tickets for various violations," said John Di Leonardo who is the executive director of Humane Long Island.

Investigators say Spohrer, who lives with his parents, also had a tiger salamander that is illegal in New York, and an African land snail that’s illegal in the United States.

The rhea, two peafowl, dozens of chickens, domestic ducks, and reptiles are now being rehomed. Humane Long Island says the way the animals were being housed was inhumane.

"I don't think those were being maliciously abused but housing wild animals in a basement or a shed is inherently abusive," Di Leonardo said.

The Nassau SPCA calls the illegal animal trade an "epidemic" in the County. They estimate there are more than two dozen other similar illegal animal owners in their jurisdiction.

"We have to realize they’re cute when they’re small but when they’re big, they’re dangerous," Rogers said.

The investigation is ongoing.