Long Island mom arrested after allegedly attacking teen with water bottle at Brentwood High School

The Brief Suffolk County Police say a woman allegedly attacked a 14-year-old girl with a metal water bottle during a dispute involving her daughter outside Brentwood High School on Tuesday morning. A school security guard broke up the fight, and officers arrested Monroe in the school’s parking lot shortly afterward. The 14-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.



Suffolk County Police arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted a teenage girl outside Brentwood High School during a dispute involving her daughter.

What we know:

Police said the 14-year-old student was leaving the school around 11 a.m. when she began arguing with the 15-year-old girl.

The older teen’s mother, identified as Toni Monroe, allegedly struck the 14-year-old multiple times with a metal water bottle.

A school security guard intervened and broke up the altercation, officials said. Monroe was taken into custody in the school’s parking lot shortly afterward.

What we don't know:

The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet announced charges against Monroe.