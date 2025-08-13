Long Island mom arrested after allegedly attacking teen with water bottle at Brentwood High School
LONG ISLAND - Suffolk County Police arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted a teenage girl outside Brentwood High School during a dispute involving her daughter.
What we know:
Police said the 14-year-old student was leaving the school around 11 a.m. when she began arguing with the 15-year-old girl.
The older teen’s mother, identified as Toni Monroe, allegedly struck the 14-year-old multiple times with a metal water bottle.
A school security guard intervened and broke up the altercation, officials said. Monroe was taken into custody in the school’s parking lot shortly afterward.
What we don't know:
The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet announced charges against Monroe.