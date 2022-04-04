Long Island man faces 2 attempted murder charges after stabbings

article

A Long Island man faces 2 attempted murder charges in connection with the stabbing of a 38-year-old woman and her 18-month-old baby.

Christopher Alvarado, 37, was arraigned from his hospital bed in connection with the case.

Nassau County police were called to an East Meadow home last Wednesday evening for a domestic disturbance incident.

When police got to the Cooper Drive home they found the woman with multiple stab wounds and the baby girl with a laceration to her arm. The baby also had a contusion and abrasions to her head.

They say they also found Alvarado with a laceration to his neck. Police say it was self-inflicted.

EMS took the three victims to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police said that the 18-month-old was well enough to be discharged from the hospital and released to family members.

The 38-year-old woman remained in stable condition with serious physical injuries.

Alvarado was arraigned from his bedside on Sunday with 2 counts of attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He was listed in stable condition with serious injuries.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.