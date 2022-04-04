Long Island man faces 2 attempted murder charges after stabbings
NEW YORK - A Long Island man faces 2 attempted murder charges in connection with the stabbing of a 38-year-old woman and her 18-month-old baby.
Christopher Alvarado, 37, was arraigned from his hospital bed in connection with the case.
Nassau County police were called to an East Meadow home last Wednesday evening for a domestic disturbance incident.
When police got to the Cooper Drive home they found the woman with multiple stab wounds and the baby girl with a laceration to her arm. The baby also had a contusion and abrasions to her head.
They say they also found Alvarado with a laceration to his neck. Police say it was self-inflicted.
EMS took the three victims to the hospital for treatment.
On Monday, police said that the 18-month-old was well enough to be discharged from the hospital and released to family members.
The 38-year-old woman remained in stable condition with serious physical injuries.
Alvarado was arraigned from his bedside on Sunday with 2 counts of attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He was listed in stable condition with serious injuries.
Advertisement
It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.