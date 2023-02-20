WW1-era machine gun stolen from roof of Long Island building

An antique World War 1-era machine gun was stolen from the roof of a Bay Shore veterans’ organization building, Suffolk County police said.

The MG 08, which is inoperable, was stolen sometime this month from the roof of the Bay Shore Marine Corps League Detachment, located at 2055 Sunrise Highway.

An antique WW1-era machine gun was stolen from the roof of a Bay Shore veterans’ organization building, police said. (Suffolk County Police Department)

The theft was reported Saturday.

According to officials, the item is valued at around $20,000.

An MG 08 machine gun similar to the one reported stolen in Bay Shore. (Suffolk County Police Department)

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.