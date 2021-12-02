Long Island lawyer stole $1.5M inheritance from child

article

A Long Island lawyer stole $1.5 million in inheritance money from a girl to buy luxury cars and investment properties in what authorities are calling a "disgraceful breach of trust."

A federal judge sentenced Vincent J. Trimarco, Jr. to 57 months in prison for the scheme on Thursday.

Trimarco, 52, of Smithtown, pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud in the case in October.

Trimmarco used the money to buy a Ferrari F430 Spider for $200,000 and a Jaguar XKR convertible for $57,000, as well as multiple properties in Suffolk County for over $600,000, and invested approximately $800,000 in the Emporium, a now-defunct nightclub and music venue in Patchogue.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

From April 2012 through August 2017, Trimarco and a co-conspirator executed a scheme to defraud a minor, who was the co-conspirator’s grandchild, of settlement proceeds stemming from a wrongful death action. The other person was not named in the release.