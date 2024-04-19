Expand / Collapse search

Long Island man charged after wielding knife at neighbor's door: VIDEO

April 19, 2024
LONG ISLAND - Scary moments caught on Ring doorbell video at a home on Long Island!

Footage showed a man banging on his neighbor's door wielding a knife on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.  

Photo credit: Ring

In the video, the man, identified by police as 62-year-old Edmond Yoon of Farmingville, was also seen swinging at the wind chimes hanging near the door.

Yoon repeatedly rings the doorbell but no one answers. 

Photo credit: Ring

Yoon was reportedly trying to get the resident to go outside, police said.

After a few seconds, the man is seen walking away.

Photo credit: Ring

Police charged Yoon with menacing. 

The purpose of the encounter was unknown at the time.

