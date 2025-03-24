Long Island woman’s illegal dentistry practice targeted, injured migrants: police

The Brief Yolany Mejia Carranza was arrested for allegedly running an unlicensed dentistry operation in her Suffolk County home. She faces charges after reports of patient injuries, including nerve damage and facial paralysis. Carranza allegedly targeted undocumented Hispanic migrants and operated illegally for years; she's due in court on April 1.



A woman in New York was arrested for allegedly running an unlicensed dentistry operation inside her Suffolk County home despite having no professional dentistry training.

Yolany Mejia Carranza, 55, was charged with three counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, according to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

A mugshot of Yolany Mejia Carranza, arrested by Suffolk County Police for allegedly operating an illegal dentistry practice. (Suffolk County Police)

"The investigation started when Third Precinct detectives received tips that Carranza had injured several patients and, in one case, caused severe nerve damage that led to partial facial paralysis," Catalina said during a news conference Friday. "We think that there's probably many more potential complainants out there, and we would strongly encourage them to come forward."

Catalina said police believe Carranza targeted the Hispanic community, particularly undocumented Hispanic migrants without health insurance.

A dentist chair inside Yolany Mejia Carranza's alleged illegal home dental practice. (Suffolk County Police) Expand

She allegedly worked out of her home in Bay Shore. Police also believe she practiced another illegal home dentistry for eight years at a different location in Huntington Station.

"[Prosecutors] are alleging that … she's been operating a dental practice for, I guess, the last 10 or 15 years without having the licensing," Carranza's attorney, Aaron Wallenstein, told Fox News Digital.

The makeshift dentist's office where Yolany Mejia Carranza allegedly ran an illegal dental practice. (Suffolk County Police) Expand

"You know if these [allegations] were true — that she was actually performing dental work — and she was for the last 10 or 15 years, I think, you know, three complaints in 10 or 15 years for any dentist is not a bad percentage for what they're alleging that she did."

Carranza was arraigned March 14 and released. She is due back in court April 1.

Alex Meier contributed to this report for FOX 5 NY's website.