Long Island's triple threat: Navigating heavy rain, high winds, and flooding

It was the triple threat that took out parts of Long Island.

Heavy rain, high winds, and flooding left those along Long Island’s south shore waiting on Wednesday for the water to recede.



From Freeport and Wantagh in Nassau County out to Bay Shore and Lindenhurst in Suffolk, residents had no choice but to walk to their homes after flood waters on streets made it too dangerous to drive. Many are learning to accept the new normal - warmer winters with more rain than snow.



Damage from flooding in erosion and some south shore towns can be compared to hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

In Babylon, officials plan to call on state and federal government to help with temporary and long-term repairs.