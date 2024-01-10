Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EST, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
Long Island's triple threat: Navigating heavy rain, high winds, and flooding

Long Island
Long Island flooding

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg spoke with people who live near the water about adjusting to this evolving weather.

LONG ISLAND - It was the triple threat that took out parts of Long Island. 

Heavy rain, high winds, and flooding left those along Long Island’s south shore waiting on Wednesday for the water to recede. 

From Freeport and Wantagh in Nassau County out to Bay Shore and Lindenhurst in Suffolk, residents had no choice but to walk to their homes after flood waters on streets made it too dangerous to drive. Many are learning to accept the new normal - warmer winters with more rain than snow.

Damage from flooding in erosion and some south shore towns can be compared to hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy. 

In Babylon, officials plan to call on state and federal government to help with temporary and long-term repairs.